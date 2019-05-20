Vaping May Hurt the Lining of Your Blood Vessels

TUESDAY, May 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- In yet another sign that electronic cigarettes are far from harmless, a new lab study suggests that vaping damages the cells that line the inside walls of blood vessels and could hasten heart trouble.

Lab-grown endothelial cells were more likely to die off or suffer from impaired function when exposed to e-cigarette vapor, the researchers reported.

If this same effect occurs in the human body, then e-cigarette users potentially could be at increased long-term risk of heart disease and stroke, said senior researcher Dr. Joseph Wu. He is director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, in California.

"If you're a chronic e-cigarette [user], you're probably going to be prone to more vascular disease in the future," Wu said. "It doesn't have the carcinogens associated with smoking, but don't use e-cigarettes with the assumption that if I switch to e-cigarettes it will be good for my cardiovascular health."

Endothelial cells lining the interior surface of blood vessels play a critical role in heart health, the researchers explained.

These cells need to be flexible to help manage blood pressure, and if damaged they could attract more cholesterol plaques that contribute to narrowing of the arteries, and stroke, Wu said.

For the study, Wu and his colleagues grew endothelial cells from blood samples drawn from five smokers, five nonsmokers, two e-cigarette users and two people who use both e-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes.

These endothelial cells then were exposed to six types of vapor from different e-liquids purchased online by the researchers.

Following exposure, the cells were more likely to die early and showed increased levels of DNA damage, the study authors said.

The cells also were less able to help form new blood vessels or participate in wound healing, the findings showed.

"The big picture is that, contrary to what people think, e-cigarettes are not perfectly safe," Wu said.

Exposure to cinnamon and menthol e-liquids proved particularly damaging to cells, the researchers reported. Caramel and vanilla flavors also disrupted the cells, but not as severely.