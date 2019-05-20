First Trial of Opioid Maker Begins

Johnson & Johnson created a deadly demand for opioid painkillers, lawyers for the state of Oklahoma said in opening statements at the United States' first trial in which a drug company is being sued for its role in the nation's opioid crisis.

Lawyers for Johnson & Johnson responded that the company acted responsibly and lawfully in an effort to offer relief to chronic pain patients, The New York Times reported.

The trial is being heard by a judge without a jury and is being livestreamed to the public.

Two other opioid makers -- Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals -- settled with Oklahoma. Purdue will pay $270 million and Teva will pay $85 million, The Times reported.

The Oklahoma vs. J&J case is being closely watched by lawyers in nearly 1,900 similar state and federal cases in the U.S.