Addiction Treatment Denied For Many, Study Finds

TUESDAY, June 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- When people who are addicted to opioids make the difficult decision to quit, the last thing they need to face are barriers to treatment.

Yet, a new "secret shopper" study suggests most addicts seeking a prescription for buprenorphine -- which helps people stop using opioids -- would have trouble even getting an appointment with a doctor qualified to dispense the drug.

When researchers called doctors' offices posing as addicts who wanted to get a prescription for buprenorphine so they could stop using heroin, 46% of those who said they had Medicaid were denied an appointment, while 38% of those who said they would pay in cash were turned away.

"When people are seeking treatment, you want to make it as easy as possible. But our study showed you have to be quite persistent. That can be tough and might lead to them giving up," said study senior author Dr. Michael Barnett. He's an assistant professor of health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

Barnett said buprenorphine is "a long-acting medication that stimulates the same receptors in the brain as opioids. It helps quash cravings without the euphoria or high of opioids. It lets people get back to their life."

The challenge in prescribing it, however, is that people have to be in mild to moderate withdrawal before they can be given the drug. Paradoxically, if you are high on opioids and you take buprenorphine, it sends you into an immediate and difficult withdrawal. So, it must be carefully administered by someone who's had the right training, Barnett explained.

Providers have to obtain a federal waiver to be able to prescribe buprenorphine. Doctors have to have eight hours of training, and nurse practitioners and physician assistants need 24 hours of training. Fewer than 6% of doctors in the United States have these waivers. And even those who do aren't always actively prescribing the drug.

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration maintains a public list of doctors who agreed to be listed when they obtained their waivers to prescribe buprenorphine.