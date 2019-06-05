Report: Drug ODs, Suicides Soar Among Millennials

THURSDAY, June 13, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- So-called "deaths of despair" are skyrocketing among millennials, with thousands of 18- to 34-year-olds losing their lives to drugs, alcohol and suicide each year, a new report says.

During the past decade, drug-related deaths among that age group increased by 108%, alcohol-induced deaths by 69%, and suicides by 35%, according to the report from the Trust for America's Health and Well Being Trust.

Millennials are more heavily affected than older generations by each of these causes of death, the report states:

In 2017, there were nearly 31 drug overdose deaths for every 100,000 18- to 34-year-olds, but fewer than 23 drug deaths per 100,000 across all age groups.

Alcohol-induced death rates doubled for millennials between 1999 and 2007.

Young adults experienced a 35% increase in suicide rates between 2007 and 2017, compared with a 14% increase for 35- to 54-year-olds; a 24% increase for those 55 to 74; and 14% uptick for people older than 75.

"We lost over 150,000 lives last year to drugs, alcohol and suicide. When we dive down deep into those data, the millennial generation just pops out," said Benjamin Miller, chief strategy officer of Well Being Trust, a national foundation focused on mental, social and spiritual health.

"This is a call to action," Miller said of the new report. "It's unacceptable for us to continue to lose as many lives as we are losing to preventable causes. We have to do something different. What we are doing is simply not working."

The opioid epidemic cannot be overlooked as a contributing factor, Miller said.

Opioid overdose death rates among millennials increased by more than 500% between 1999 and 2017, and deaths caused by synthetic opioids increased by a staggering 6,000%.

It's a terrible coincidence that millennials came of age "at a time when the medical profession was led down the wrong path in terms of opioid prescribing," said Dr. Andrew Saxon, director of the Addiction Psychiatry Residency Program at the University of Washington in Seattle.