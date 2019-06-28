FDA Cracks Down Again on Kratom Products

June 28, 2019 -- The FDA this week again cracked down on marketers and sellers of products containing kratom, an herbal plant used recreationally and as medicine but is not legally marketed in the U.S. as a drug or dietary supplement.

The FDA issued warning letters to Cali Botanicals of Rancho Cordova, CA, and Kratom NC of Wilmington, NC , ''for illegally selling unapproved, misbranded kratom-containing products with unproven claims about their ability to treat or cure opioid addiction and withdrawal symptoms."

The latest warnings are two of several the FDA has issued to alert consumers about what it says are the serious risks associated with the use of the products.

The herb is legal on the federal level, although the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is considering labeling it a Schedule I drug -- a category that includes heroin, marijuana, LSD, and ecstasy. Kratom is illegal in six states, Washington, D.C., and several cities, according to the American Kratom Association. It has been on the DEA’s list of drugs and chemicals of concern.

The FDA has approved no uses for kratom, and the agency says it has received concerning reports about its safety, including claims of deaths. The two companies use websites and social media to make unproven claims, such as saying the plant acts like morphine, that it can be used to overcome opiate addiction and can manage chronic pain, help depression, anxiety, diabetes, and fatigue and protect against cancer, the FDA says.

Only companies with FDA-approved drugs may make those types of claims.

Eric Webb, spokesperson for Cali Botanicals, says his company has changed the language on its product as the FDA requested. "We were not attempting to deceive anybody," he says. He points out that ''All over [the site] it says this hasn't been evaluated by the FDA. It's more of a holistic treatment."

Kratom NC has not replied to a request for comment.