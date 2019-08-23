First Death Reported as Cases Linked to Vaping Rise

Aug. 23, 2019 – An adult from Illinois is the first person reported to die from severe lung injuries related to vaping, the CDC said Friday.

Public health officials did not release any additional details about the adult, including whether it was a man or woman and when the person died. The Illinois adult is among 193 potential cases in 22 states of people diagnosed with the lung injuries. No cause has yet been identified, but a common thread joins each of the patients: All of them vaped.

The majority of cases have been in men, ranging in age from 17 to 38, officials said.

Officials from the CDC, FDA, and other public health groups said during a news briefing Friday that but they have not established that particular products are the culprit. In many of the cases, patients said they had recently vaped marijuana or other products that contain THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes its high.

Brian King, PhD, deputy director for research translation in the Office on Smoking and Health at the CDC, said there are a number of potentially harmful ingredients in e-cigarette aerosol, including lead, ultra-fine particles, volatile organic compounds, and cancer-causing chemicals.

“We do know that e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless,” King said.

Officials also could not say whether there has been an uptick in injuries, or whether the cases have been happening earlier and they weren’t aware of the cause.