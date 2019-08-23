Teen Recovering From Serious Vaping-Related Illness

Aug. 23, 2019 -- A Texas teen spent 10 days in a coma fighting what doctors say was a vaping-related lung illness that almost took his life.

The incident comes as the CDC has announced an investigation of nearly 150 cases of serious respiratory issues linked to e-cigarettes in 15 states.

Tryston Zohfeld of Weatherford, TX, wasn't feeling like himself on July 21. He was tired and chilled to the bone, unable to warm up even in his sweats, wrapped in two heavy comforters.

On July 26, the 17-year-old woke his mother and said he was having a hard time breathing. As he was telling her how bad he felt, he vomited.

He was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. And though he'd been diagnosed with the flu earlier, the doctors at Cook knew that wasn't right.

"They said it would be extremely rare to see extreme flu cases in Texas in the summer," said Matt Zohfeld, Tryston's father. "They did a more in-depth flu test, and it was negative."

Tryston's health quickly got worse. Within 48 hours, he was on a machine to help him breathe. His lungs were full of fluid, and doctors were stumped. They intubated him -- inserting a tube to help him breathe -- and put him in a coma for the next 10 days.

"As his Cook Children's pediatrician, I was sent daily updates about him," Diane Arnaout, MD, Tryston's pediatrician, wrote on the Cook Children's website. "I found myself holding my breath every time I opened the update -- and I audibly gasped the moment I realized he was intubated."

The doctors gave Tryston antibiotics, antifungals, and did a lung biopsy. Still, there was no sign of improvement, and the biopsy was clear.

"The doctors say now they didn't know if he was going to pull through," Matt Zohfeld said. "When a doctor tells you they don't know what the problem is and they're concerned, it's extremely scary."

Doctors asked endless questions, trying to piece together an explanation for Tryston's illness: Had he been swimming in lakes? Had he traveled out of the country?