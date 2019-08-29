Surgeon General: Marijuana Bad for Developing Brain

August 29, 2019 -- Marijuana use is risky for young people and pregnant women, a U.S. Surgeon General health advisory warns.

The latest research shows that marijuana is particularly harmful to developing brains and can be passed along to infants in the womb or through breast milk, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Thursday, ABC News reported.

Adams said he was deeply concerned about what he called the "rapid normalization" of marijuana and the mistaken belief among young people that because the drug is now legal in some states, it must be safe.

"Not enough people known that today's marijuana is far more potent than in days past," Adams said, ABC News reported. "This ain't your mother's marijuana," he added.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has long advised young people not to use marijuana and has said that no amount of marijuana has been proven safe to use while pregnant or breast feeding.

Adams and Health Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said they support additional research on the effects of marijuana, and Azar said the federal government will launch a public awareness campaign, ABC News reported.

Last year, the surgeon general issued a warning about e-cigarette use by young people, called it "unsafe" in any form.