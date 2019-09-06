Sept. 6, 2019 -- Five people have died from vaping-related lung disease as the number of total cases in the U.S. tops 450.

The latest victims are one from Indiana, a 65-year-old Minnesota resident who had lung disease and vaped THC products, and an older Los Angeles County resident who also vaped THC.

The other two were residents of Oregon and Illinois. The reports of illness have come from 33 states and one territory.

At a news briefing Friday, public health officials urged people to stop using e-cigarettes.

“The CDC has advised individuals not to use e-cigarettes because as of now, this is the primary means of preventing [the illness]," said Dana Meaney-Delman, MD, the incident manager for the CDC 2019 Lung Injury Response.

So far, the cases all involved the use of electronic or e-cigarettes to vape nicotine, THC, CBD, or a combination, Meaney-Delman said. Most cases reported are in teens or young adults, although the reports also include middle-age and older adults.

While some public health officials say buying bootleg cartridges with unregulated ingredients may be driving the problem, others are focusing on additives such as vitamin E acetate. But "at this time, no one device, substance, or product has been linked with all the cases," Meaney-Delman said. More information is needed on many aspects of the investigation, she said, including whether a true relationship actually exists.

The CDC has said that vape cartridges with THC have been involved in many of the cases.