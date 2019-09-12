White House Moves to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Sept. 12, 2019 -- The Trump administration will ask that the FDA ban non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes from the market.

The news came amid growing concern over the six deaths and 450 possible cases of lung illness linked with the use of e-cigarette products. But many of those cases appear to be linked to THC cartridges.

The FDA has long been concerned about the increasing use of flavored e-cigarettes by teens and young adults.

Early numbers from the National Youth Tobacco Survey show that e-cigarette use, especially of non-tobacco flavors that appeal to kids, continues to rise. More than a quarter of high school students report the use of e-cigarettes in 2019, with most favoring fruit, menthol, or mint flavors.

"This is an important step in response to the epidemic of e-cigarette use among our nation's youth, and will help protect them from a lifetime of nicotine addiction and associated health risks," CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD, said in a statement.

Many others agreed, including public health advocates and e-cigarette maker and market leader JUUL.

"We strongly agree with the need for aggressive category-wide action on flavored products," Ted Kwong, a spokesman for JUUL, said in a statement.

A day before President Trump’s announcement, the FDA warned the company that it was using false advertising targeting students and others to claim e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes.