Carcinogen Found in Menthol E-Cigarettes

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 16, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors race to determine what is causing sudden and severe lung illnesses among some vapers, new research discovers dangerously high levels of a known carcinogen in menthol-flavored electronic cigarettes.

The chemical (pulegone) is used as a menthol and mint flavoring, even though it was recently banned in foods, the researchers said.

"If pulegone is not allowed in food, there's no reason why it should be allowed in e-cigarettes," said lead researcher Sven-Eric Jordt. He's an associate professor of anesthesiology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

Because pulegone is known to cause lung and liver cancer in animals, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned its use in foods in 2018 after pressure from consumer groups, Jordt explained.

But the FDA does not regulate pulegone's use in e-cigarettes or smokeless tobacco, which are touted as safer than tobacco cigarettes, he added.

Jordt said that tobacco companies began removing pulegone from cigarettes in the 1960s and 1970s because it was an irritant and consumers didn't like it.

That same strategy didn't transfer to e-cigarette companies, which use pulegone because it's a lot less expensive than other menthol and mint flavorings, Jordt explained.

"Many are small companies that likely buy some cheap compound, maybe even a skin oil or an oil for lamps or something," he said. "They're just buying the least expensive thing they can add to get the flavor."

Reacting to a spate of severe lung infections tied to vaping and the soaring popularity of e-cigarettes among teens, the Trump administration announced last week that it would move to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said he would use an executive order to ban most flavored e-cigarettes in that state, with the notable exception of menthol flavor. Cuomo said he was not banning that flavor because it might help menthol cigarette smokers quit, but he added that might change in the future. On Sept. 4, Michigan became the first state to ban all flavored e-cigarettes.