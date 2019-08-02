New York State First to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Sept. 18, 2019 -- Using his executive powers, New York governor Andrew Cuomo is banning flavored e-cigarettes in the state.

The ban goes into effect immediately and makes New York the first state to institute such a regulation. Michigan will ban some these products, but how the ban is to be structured hasn't been finalized, according to the Associated Press.

The Public Health and Health Planning Council voted to ban all flavored vaping products except menthol and tobacco flavors.

Stores have two weeks to clear their shelves of these products.

The ban is a reaction to the popularity of flavored e-cigarettes among teens. The state health department says the nearly 40% of high school seniors and 27% of high school students in the state use e-cigarettes, the AP reports.

The ban lasts 90 days and will have to be reinstated if the legislature hasn't passed bill to permanently ban these products.

The New York legislation comes in the midst of an outbreak of vaping-linked lung illnesses across multiple states. This week, a California man became the seventh person reported to die from a virulent lung illness brought on by using e-cigarettes.

This 40-year-old is the second to die in California and is added to other fatalities from Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon, CNN reported.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so far 380 people in 36 states have come down with the vaping-related lung sickness. On Monday, the agency activated an Emergency Operations Center to investigate these illnes