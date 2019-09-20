'Scary Diagnosis:' Two Stories of Vaping Illness

Sept. 20, 2019 -- Lincoln Rennie says he is known as a dedicated employee, not the type who would call in sick to play hooky. So in late August, when he woke up feeling ill, the 23-year-old welder from Orange, CA, went to work anyway. But once he got there, his stomachache worsened and his fever climbed.

He headed home, and his fiancé, Viri Alvarado, became concerned when his body temperature kept rising. When it got over 103 F, Alvarado talked him into seeing a doctor. He went two different times, but each time, he was told it was ''probably just a fever."

Still, it didn't break. Then it rose to more than 104, and he was beginning to ''talk crazy," says Alvarado, 20. Rennie admits: "I was definitely losing some cognitive function. I woke up saying everything was a scam and the pillow was my internet.''

That was it for Alvarado, who insisted he go to the emergency room that day -- August 31.

Rennie was admitted to the hospital from the ER. While doctors first thought he had a urinary tract infection, the final diagnosis was acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

"The diagnosis about vaping-related illness came about the third day," Rennie recalls.

He stayed in the hospital 11 days, losing 22 pounds.

"I was on oxygen for 8 days," he says. He was prescribed corticosteroids, and he is still taking them.

Rennie is among more than 500 cases of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. Like many of the vapers stricken, he is young and male. Nearly three-quarters of patients are men; more than half are under age 25.

And while public health officials have yet to pinpoint one substance or product as the cause, Rennie was vaping THC -- an ingredient linked to many of the cases -- before he got sick.

Rennie says he’s used medical cannabis for years to help him sleep. He began vaping nicotine about 10 years ago and then tuned to vaping THC about 5 years ago. He would do them as separate vapes, he says.