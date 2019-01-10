Juul Halts Funding For Vaping Ballot Initiative

Oct. 1, 2019 -- On Monday, San Francisco-based Juul Labs Inc. said it will no longer fund an effort to quash an anti-vaping law in the city, effectively ending the campaign.

Juul, the largest maker of e-cigarettes, is ending support for the measure after giving nearly $19 million, according to the Associated Press.

Juul's decision follows closely on major changes at the company, including replacing its CEO.

The proposition, however, will still be on the ballot in November.

The law, called proposition C would permit the sale of vaping products to adults. If it passes, it would override a law passed in June banning the sale of any e-cigarette that has not been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"This could very well be yet another of a series of lies and exaggerations from Juul and Big Tobacco," Larry Tramutola, who directs the No on Prop C campaign said in a statement.

"Until they return the $7 million unspent dollars that is in their political account, until they suspend their mail, their advertising, their paid phone calls and lay off their consultants, we do not believe them," he said.