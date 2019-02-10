Bans on Flavored E-Cigs Continue

Los Angles County and the state of Ohio are the latest to ban flavored e-cigarettes, joining Massachusetts, Washington, Michigan and New York, along with San Francisco.

The LA ban includes flavored tobacco products, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes along with e-cigarettes, according to the Associated Press.

The vote by the county's Board of Supervisors was unanimous, despite objections from storekeepers and vaping advocates. The law goes into effect in 30 days and storeowners have six months to pull flavored products from their shelves and apply for new licenses.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine has called for a law banning flavored vaping products including mint and menthol. The statewide ban would not affect tobacco-flavored products, CNN reported.

Both LA and Ohio are reacting to the attraction flavored vaping products holds for teens and young adults. The growth of flavored vaping is largely driven by their attraction to young people.

Also, vaping has been linked to 805 cases of serious lung damage throughout the United States and at least 16 deaths.