FRIDAY, Oct. 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- More people die from drug overdoses in the northeastern U.S. than other regions, making it a major hotbed of the nation's opioid epidemic, a new federal report says.

Fueled mainly by fentanyl and heroin, overdose (OD) deaths are soaring in an area that runs east from Minnesota and Illinois and north from West Virginia and Virginia, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

In that area, the fentanyl OD death rate varied from 12.4 to 22.5 deaths for every 100,000 people, government data for 2017 showed.

By comparison, the fentanyl overdose death rate for the Southwest and West Coast of the United States is about 1.5 per 100,000 people.

In much of the country west of the Mississippi, most drug ODs are actually due to methamphetamine.

"We tend to think all the U.S. is the same, and clearly it is not," said lead researcher Dr. Holly Hedegaard, an NCHS epidemiologist. "There are differences across the country in terms of the drugs that are contributing to overdose deaths."

For this study, Hedegaard and her colleagues investigated regional differences in drug OD deaths that occurred in 2017 in the United States.

The researchers found that most overdose deaths east of the Mississippi River were linked to the opioid crisis, involving drugs such as fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers (for example, OxyContin).

Meth claimed the most lives in the West, however.

"It's important to recognize those [regionall]differences, particularly when we're thinking about effective prevention programs," Hedegaard said. "What might work in one region won't necessarily work somewhere else."

Fentanyl was the leading cause of OD deaths nationwide in 2017, accounting for about two out of every five fatal overdoses, the report said.

The New England states were hardest hit, with 22.5 fentanyl OD deaths per 100,000 people, the researchers found.

The Mid-Atlantic states were next worst, with 17.5 deaths per 100,000 people chalked up to fentanyl. These states include West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware, as well as the District of Columbia.