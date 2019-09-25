Juul Shipped Tainted Products, Lawsuit Alleges

October 31, 2019 -- Nearly one million tainted nicotine pods were knowingly distributed by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, a former company finance executive claims in a lawsuit.

Another allegation in the lawsuit filed Tuesday by lawyers for Siddharth Breja is that Juul did not list expiration dates on its products, the Associated Press reported.

Juul -- the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S. -- fired Breja earlier this year. The suit claims that Breja was terminated after opposing company practices.

The claims against Juul are "baseless" and Breja was fired because he failed to "demonstrate the leadership qualities" required for the job, a company spokesman said in a statement, the AP reported