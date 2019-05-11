1 in 4 High School Kids Vape, Mint Flavor Preferred

TUESDAY, Nov. 5, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- More than one in every four U.S. high school students (27.5%) currently vape, a new study shows.

About one-third of these teen vapers do so on a nearly daily basis, and nearly three-quarters favor flavored varieties of the addictive, nicotine-laden products.

And nearly 60% of high school students who currently vape use the popular Juul brand, according to researchers who analyzed 2019 federal data on almost 20,000 U.S. teens.

"In 2019, the prevalence of self-reported e-cigarette use was high among high school and middle school students, with many current e-cigarette users reporting frequent use and most of the exclusive e-cigarette users reporting use of flavored e-cigarettes," concluded a team led by Karen Cullen of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Middle-school kids weren't far behind their older peers when it came to vaping rates, the report found. The data showed that about one in every 10 in this age group are current vape users, with 18% of this group reporting frequent use. Again, Juul and flavored varieties of e-cigarettes are very popular among younger teens.

Health advocates who've long fought for declines in smoking among the young said the rise in vaping is troubling.

"Most of the products studied contain nicotine -- often in concentrations that surpass the average nicotine content in a combustible tobacco product," noted Andrea Spatarella, who directs the Center for Tobacco Control at Northwell Health in Great Neck, N.Y. "Considering these factors, young e-cigarette users are at high risk of becoming addicted to nicotine," she said.

A second study outlined the allure of flavored e-cigarettes for kids.

The study found that mint is the most popular e-cigarette flavor used by American teens, and fruity and "dessert" flavors are much more popular in this age group than tobacco flavoring.

The findings come just a few weeks after Juul -- which makes the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the United States -- said it would bow to pressure and take fruit and desert flavors off the market, but keep selling mint, menthol and tobacco flavors.