CDC: Vitamin E Likely Culprit in Vaping Cases

Nov. 11, 2019 -- CDC researchers have identified their first possible culprit behind the outbreak of illness related to vaping: vitamin E acetate.

Calling it a “breakthrough,” the agency says it found vitamin E acetate in all 29 samples of lung fluid from patients with vaping-related lung injury. But it also cautions that it needs more answers to fully explain the mysterious illness that has sickened 2,051 people and killed 40.

Vitamin E acetate has long been thought to play a role in the outbreak. WebMD and other news outlets reported in September that doctors and others were finding vitamin E traces in the cartridges that patients had vaped. New York health officials launched an investigation in early September. Now, federal officials have tested actual samples taken from the lungs of patients.

Anne Schuchat, MD, the CDC's principal deputy director, says the finding is significant because it is “the first direct evidence of vitamin E acetate at the primary site of the injury."

Vitamin E acetate is an additive in the production of e-cigarette, or vaping, products and a thickening agent in THC products.

Schuchat says the findings do not rule out the possibility that other substances could also be playing a role in the illness, known as EVALI (e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury). More research is also needed to prove cause and effect, she says.

While most cases of EVALI have been linked to illicit THC, Schuchat says there are anecdotal reports of patients who bought from licensed dispensaries. And some cases have been reported in patients who vape nicotine only, she says.

Other research presented by public health officials at a Friday briefing found that people who get EVALI are much more likely to buy black market products, especially a class of largely counterfeit products called Dank Vapes.