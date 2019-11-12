Double Lung Transplant in Vaping Case a Success

Nov. 12, 2019 -- The first double lung transplant done as a result of a vaping injury is a success, with the 17-year-old high school athlete on the road to recovery, doctors at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit said Tuesday.

Doctors did the 6-hour transplant Oct. 15 after the patient's situation became more and more critical. Doctors describing the surgery at a news conference Tuesday said the lung injury came entirely from vaping.

"What I saw in his lungs is something I never saw before, and I have been doing lung transplants for 20 years," said Hassan Nemeh, MD, surgical director of thoracic organ transplant at Henry Ford Hospital. He was one of three surgeons on the transplant team. "This is an evil I have not faced before."

The patient, previously an active high schooler, is still hospitalized. He is close to being transferred to rehab and is expected to be able to return to school. Nemeh said he hopes the teen will talk about the dangers of vaping. "I would expect him to be an advocate to stop this madness."

The donor was healthy, Nemeh said, but gave no further details.

The severity of the teen’s condition quickly put him high on the national waiting list, Nemeh said.

The teen was admitted to a hospital on Sept. 5 and needed intubation by Sept. 12. On Sept. 17, he was hooked up to a heart-lung machine treatment called ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) to keep him alive. He continued to decline and was transferred to Henry Ford on Oct. 3, then put on the waiting list on Oct. 8.

The family of the teen asked for privacy but asked the medical team to share a statement: "He has gone from the typical life of a perfectly healthy 16-year-old athlete -- attending high school, hanging out with friends, sailing and playing video games -- to waking up intubated and with two new lungs, facing a long and painful recovery process as he struggles to regain his strength and mobility, which has been severely impacted."

He turned 17 while in the hospital, doctors said.