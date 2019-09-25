Apple Removes Vaping Apps From Store

Nov. 15, 2019 -- Apple said Friday that it's removed 181 vaping-related apps from its mobile App Store worldwide.

The company said the now-banned apps -- a mix of stores, social networks, news and games -- will continue to work for people who already have them and can be transferred to new devices, CNN reported.

In June, Apple halted the promotion of vaping products in its app store and has not approved any new vaping-related apps since then.

"Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic. We agree, and we've updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted," the company said in a statement.

The removal of the vaping-related apps was welcomed by groups such as the American Heart Association and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

"By taking e-cigarette related apps off the App Store, Apple will help reduce youth exposure to e-cigarette marketing and discourage youth use of these products. Apple is setting a welcome example of corporate responsibility in protecting our kids," Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in a statement, CNN reported.