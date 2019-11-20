More U.S. Teens Are Vaping Pot

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 18, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- As electronic-cigarette use has soared among America's teens, so too has the number vaping marijuana, two new reports indicate.

A team from the University of Nebraska found youth use of pot in e-cigarettes rose from 11% in 2017 to 15% one year later. And University of Michigan researchers found that in 2019, 14% of 12th graders reported marijuana vaping in the prior month, an increase from about 7% in 2018.

These rising rates are concerning for multiple reasons.

"Marijuana use in adolescence could lead to adverse effects on brain development, mental health and academic performance," said Hongying Dai, an associate professor of biostatistics at the College of Public Health at University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha.

"E-cigarette use has also been related to the recent spate of severe lung diseases," added Dai, who led the Nebraska study. The majority of those illnesses are linked to vaping devices containing THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in pot, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak has sickened more than 2,400 people and led to 52 deaths. As a result, the CDC has recommended against use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, by all age groups.

"Substance control strategies to prevent vaping marijuana among adolescents and young adults are warranted," said Dai.

For her study, Dai and colleagues gathered data on 38,000 students in grades six through 12 who took part in the National Youth Tobacco Survey.

Dale Gieringer, California director of the marijuana advocacy group NORML, thinks that teens are just responding to new technology.

"Of course, adolescents are vaping more. It's more discreet and convenient than smoking," he said. "It's also healthier, provided of course they're not smoking tainted extracts."

Smoking should be regarded as an obsolescent technology, Gieringer said. "This doesn't mean that adolescents are using more cannabis. In fact, surveys suggest the opposite. It just means they're using more up-to-date technology," he said.

In the other study, researchers were led by Richard Miech, a research professor at the University of Michigan Institute of Social Research. The team used data from the 2018 and 2019 Monitoring the Future surveys of eighth, 10th and 12th graders.