FRIDAY, Dec. 20, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Regular pot use might potentially cause changes in the heart's structure, a new study suggests.

People who regularly use marijuana tend to have a larger left ventricle, which is the main pumping chamber of the heart, according to the findings.

Routine stoners also appeared to have early signs of impaired heart function, measured by how the fibers of the heart muscle deform during contraction, the British researchers said.

But the heart appears to recover in both size and function once a person stops using marijuana, the study found.

"Those who used cannabis regularly had enlargement of the heart, but when they saw the patient had stopped using the drug, it seems the function was improved," said Dr. Mary Ann McLaughlin, a cardiologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City who reviewed the findings.

The researchers warn that the study "should be interpreted with caution, and more research is required to understand the potential mechanisms and dose-related effects of cannabis use.

But the results jibe with concerns people have had about the effects of pot on the heart, said Dr. Martha Gulati, editor-in-chief of the American College of Cardiology's patient education website, CardioSmart.org.

"There's so much we don't know about cannabis use and its effect on the heart, but one of the things we do know is that when people use marijuana, particularly if they smoke it, the heart rate and the blood pressure go up, and the heart has to work harder," Gulati said.

The study, led by Dr. Mohammed Khanji, from Queen Mary University of London, involved more than 3,400 people in the United Kingdom, of whom 47 were current regular users of marijuana and 105 were previously regular users. The rest rarely used pot, if at all.

Khanji and his team studied MRIs to assess both the structure and function of participants' hearts.

Although the size of the left ventricle was larger in regular pot users, the other three chambers of the heart remained unaffected, researchers added. The heart also appeared to pump the same amount of blood, regardless of marijuana use.