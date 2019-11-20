N.J. Lawmakers Vote to Ban Flavored Vape Products

A bill that would ban the sale of flavored vaping products was passed Monday by New Jersey lawmakers.

The bill -- which forbids the sale and distribution of vaping products with a "distinguishable flavor, taste or aroma" and is meant to protect children -- was passed in the Senate and State Assembly. It now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy, CBS News reported.

If Murphy signs the bill into law, it would take effect 90 days later.

Last year, Murphy set up a task force that recommended a ban on flavored vaping products. The task force presented its recommendations in October, just two days after the state's first vaping-related death was reported. At the time, Murphy agreed with the task force's findings, CBS News reported.

"Without question, I would take more forceful executive action today if I had the authority," Murphy said in October. "But ultimately, many of these recommendations need to be taken up by the legislature."

The New York City Council passed a similar bill in November, CBS News reported.