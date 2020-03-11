AA Still Best to Beat Problem Drinking: Review

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- For people who want to stop drinking, the world's oldest alcohol support group is still the best way, a new review concludes.

In an analysis of 27 studies, researchers found that Alcoholics Anonymous was typically more effective than behavioral therapies when it came to helping people remain abstinent. AA also appeared as good as those therapies in reducing excessive drinking, and the consequences of it.

The researchers said the results might sound surprising: Behavioral therapies are delivered by mental health professionals, while AA is a support group run by lay people.

Co-researcher Keith Humphreys said he was once a skeptic.

"Early in my career, I thought it sounded silly," said Humphreys, a professor of psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine in California. "What could come from a bunch of people sitting around talking?"

But it turns out, Humphreys said, that the program can give many people what they need -- fellowship. That includes other group members who are dealing with the same issues, and a "sponsor" who can serve as a role model -- someone who has managed to stay sober and get his or her life back on track.

AA was founded in 1935, by two men in Akron, Ohio, who were looking for a way to stop drinking. They began a support group, then later developed AA's famous "12 steps" -- which include acknowledging a powerlessness over alcohol and giving your life over to a "higher power."

Despite the overt spirituality, AA has evolved over time as the organization has spread internationally -- and its groups are diverse, Humphreys said. For people who want them, there are groups for women or sexual minorities, for example. And, Humphreys noted, "There are plenty of atheists in AA."

That is not to say that AA is for everyone, however.

There is no one-size-fits-all way to address alcohol use disorder, said Dr. Timothy Brennan, director of the Addiction Institute at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospitals, both in New York City.

"I would caution against concluding that AA is better than behavioral therapy," said Brennan, who was not involved in the review.