Alcohol-Linked Deaths Spike in Rural America

THURSDAY, Oct. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- In rural America, drinking has become particularly deadly for many, a new government report shows.

Deaths related to alcohol use in those regions rose 43% between 2006 and 2018, health officials reported.

Over that time, the rate of deaths went from 11 per 100,000 people to 15 per 100,000. Also, the rate of deaths among women more than doubled, according to researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I really want to highlight this health disparity, the fact that there is an increase in rural areas in recent years," said lead researcher Merianne Spencer, from the division of analysis and epidemiology at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

"Hopefully, we can take it to the next step, and other researchers can delve into this question, because we are seeing this at the national level," Spencer added.

For the report, the researchers included deaths from alcohol-related medical conditions, such as cirrhosis of the liver, but not causes indirectly related to alcohol use, such as motor vehicle crashes or suicides, Spencer explained.

"These increases in alcohol-related deaths may well be connected to the fairly recently described phenomenon of lowered life expectancy in the United States over the past few years, primarily in white individuals with lower educational achievement," said Dr. J.C. Garbutt, an adjunct professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill.

"I do think that 'deaths of despair' is a contributing factor. The meaning of this is complex, but has been thought to connect to a variety of social and employment disruptions," he added.

Overall, the data indicate a need to educate people about the health consequences of alcohol, especially heavy drinking, said Garbutt, who was not connected to the study.

Using data from the National Vital Statistics System, Mortality, Spencer's team found: