Two-Drug Combo May Help Fight Meth Addiction

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In what may signal a seismic shift in the treatment of methamphetamine addiction, a pair of prescription drugs appears to help patients significantly reduce their stimulant use, or quit altogether.

The combination therapy involves an injectable medication called extended-release naltrexone and a daily generic pill called bupropion. Naltrexone, which is already used to treat opioid and alcohol addiction, helps curtail the euphoria and cravings that typify meth addiction. Bupropion is an antidepressant previously deployed to treat nicotine addiction.

In prior testing, neither of these meds was effective when taken individually. But between 2017 and 2019, more than 400 adults with moderate-to-severe methamphetamine use disorder participated in a combination treatment trial, and the results suggest the combination works.

"Methamphetamine addiction is very difficult to treat," explained Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), which funded the study. "While behavioral interventions can be useful, there are currently no approved medications to help treat it."

And that's a huge concern, because "methamphetamine is rapidly rising in our country, with an estimated 39% increase in one year," said Volkow, who was not part of the study team.

A separate NIDA study finds that methamphetamine overdose deaths in the United States surged from 2011 to 2018, increasing fivefold in just eight years. That report was published Jan. 20 in JAMA Psychiatry.

Volkow said the "synergistic" power of the new combination therapy is good news, amounting to the largest effect seen from a large, randomized clinical trial in the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder.



Standard behavioral treatment for meth addiction typically involves highly structured group therapy, Volkow explained. Another option is a rewards-based motivational therapy, involving monetary incentives, although this controversial approach is largely deployed outside the United States.



The study was led by Dr. Madhukar Trivedi, a professor of psychiatry at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. All participants were outpatients seeking to get their addiction under control at one of several treatment clinics across the country. The study unfolded in two stages over three months.