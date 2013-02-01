Pot Use as a Teen, Less Success as an Adult?

MONDAY, March 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Teenage pot use can hamper a kid's future chances of landing a good job with a large salary, mainly by interfering with his or her education, a new study of twins has found.

A teenager who uses more marijuana than their identical twin is less likely to wind up in a highly skilled occupation with better pay than their brother or sister, according to the report.

That's not because pot use has caused irreversible damage to their developing brain. Researchers found no evidence of lasting damage to a kid's thinking, memory or mental health from teenage marijuana use.

But twins who smoked more pot did more poorly in school, which set them on a rockier life path moving forward, said lead researcher Jonathan Schaefer, a postdoctoral researcher with the University of Minnesota's Institute of Child Development.

Those teens had a lower GPA, on average, less academic motivation and more discipline problems, and were more likely to hang out with antisocial peers, researchers found.