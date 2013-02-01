Who Is Using Herbal Kratom?

By Robert Preidt

THURSDAY, April 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Herbal kratom is used by less than 1% of the U.S. population, but the rate is much higher among those who misuse opioid painkillers, a new study finds.

Kratom is used to manage pain and opioid withdrawal. However, it carries the risk of addiction and harmful side effects, which has led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration to identify kratom as a "drug of concern."

The plant-based substance, while legal, has been linked to thousands of poisonings and hundreds of deaths in the United States, most also involving the use of other drugs, especially opioids.



In the new study, researchers examined data collected from more than 56,000 U.S. teens and adults during the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Overall, 0.7% of respondents used kratom in the past year, but use was more common among people who used other drugs, including cannabis, stimulants and cocaine.