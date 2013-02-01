Pandemic Boosted Drinking Among Americans Over 50

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Drinking rose among older Americans during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that could put their health at risk, claim researchers behind a new poll.

"As we all toast the end of the worst part of the pandemic in our country, it's important to address or prevent problematic drinking of all kinds," said one of the pollsters, Anne Fernandez, a University of Michigan psychologist who specializes in studying alcohol use.

More than 2,000 adults ages 50 to 80 were questioned in late January, when COVID-19 case rates were high nationwide and vaccination of older adults had just begun.

About 14% of respondents who drink alcohol said their drinking increased during the first 10 months of the pandemic.

But the rate was much higher among the minority who said they drink as part of their routine, to improve their mood or to relax, or to cope with boredom, stress or pain, according to the university's National Poll on Healthy Aging.