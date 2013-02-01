Liquor Store Sales Rose During Pandemic

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans did more drinking at home during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, which researchers say may be linked to a rise in domestic violence and other problems.

"Our results appear to substantiate an increase in home drinking during the period, which could potentially lead to higher alcohol consumption and alcohol-related adverse health outcomes," said study first author Dr. João Mauricio Castaldelli-Maia, a postdoctoral fellow in epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.

Between March and September 2020, beer, wine and liquor store sales totaled $41.9 billion — 20% higher than during the same months in 2019 and 18% higher than between August 2019 and February 2020, his team reported.

Meanwhile, restaurant and bar sales dropped 27% between March and September 2020, according to the study published online recently in the journal Alcohol.

In September 2020, restaurant and bar sales were about 15% below pre-pandemic levels, while beer, wine and liquor store sales were 17% higher and have since stayed close to that level.