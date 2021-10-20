Nov. 23, 2021 -- Beth L (not her real name), a children’s book editor, used to enjoy her evening cocktail with her husband after they both got home from work and the baby was asleep. But everything changed during the pandemic.

“Suddenly, there was no ‘getting home from work’ because I was working from home, and also trying to take care of an 11-month-old,” recalls Beth, who continues to work from home most days of the week.

She began having drinks earlier in the day.

“I just needed some liquid courage to get me through the day as I tried to juggle the baby, editing deadlines, and housework,” she says.

Beth is not alone. Several studies have pointed to an increase in drinking alcohol since the beginning of the pandemic.

And although alcohol use has risen in men and women, a growing body of research points to a growing trend of alcohol use in women -- especially young women, according to a report conducted by Ria Health, an online alcohol addiction treatment program.