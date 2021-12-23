Jan. 31, 2022 -- This past October, Chris Habitz, the owner of Your CBD Store in Burbank, CA, began getting more requests from customers for CBD products with delta -8 THC, also known as "diet weed" or "marijuana-lite."

Many were seniors, he says, asking for the products to soothe pain and avoid opioids, as well as to avoid the high" from using marijuana.

Citing the potential for addiction to prescription painkillers, Habitz says, "a lot them are scared."

Others asked for the delta-8 products to soothe anxiety during the pandemic. So, Habitz ordered three times as many of the delta-8 products as usual -- and sold them. The demand has remained. And, he says, “it hasn't peaked."

On the other side of the country, Bison Botanics in Buffalo, NY, which sells a range of CBD products, began seeing high demand for delta-8 products at the start of 2021, says Sean Connors, Bison's vice president. "By the end of 2021, it was 65% of sales," he says.