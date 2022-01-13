Driving Both High and Drunk More Dangerous Than Either Alone

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The hazards of drunken driving are well known, and a new research review shows that adding pot to the mix only makes matters worse.

The analysis of 57 past studies found that the combination of alcohol and marijuana compromised people's driving skills to a greater degree than either substance alone. And while alcohol was more impairing, marijuana was not as benign as some believe.

Specifically, alcohol alone typically made drivers speed up and become more prone to drifting out of their lane or crashing. The higher the blood alcohol level, the worse a person's driving skills.

Marijuana, meanwhile, actually made drivers slow down. But that didn't translate into safety: "High" drivers also had a harder time staying in their lane — akin to the effects of low blood alcohol levels.

And the combination of alcohol and marijuana diminished that skill even more than either drug alone, the analysis found.

It's important to understand those combined effects, in part because so many people drink and use marijuana together, according to lead researcher Sarah Simmons, who did the study at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. She has recently moved to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.