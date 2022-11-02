Feb. 11, 2022 -- At the center of the emerging science on the unintended consequences of daily long-term use of marijuana lies a paradox.

For years, medical marijuana has been used to ease nausea from cancer chemotherapy and GI conditions. Now, with greater legalization comes growing awareness that chronic use of marijuana -- also known as cannabis -- can trigger a condition where, ironically, a person has hard-to-control vomiting and nausea.

Some people with the disorder, known as “cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome,” also report crippling belly pain.

Linda can relate. The 33-year-old Oregon resident, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her privacy, refers to a medieval spiky metal ball on a chain when describing the pain.

"Picture a mace inside your stomach, pushing up inside your chest and, at the same time, exploding out,” she says.

To seek relief, she gets down on her knees, adopts a child's yoga pose, and runs hot water in the bathroom for hours on end, a trick many with the disorder says has provided relief. She also occasionally goes outside and tries walking it off.