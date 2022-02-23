Feb. 23, 2022

Reform of federal marijuana laws has stalled despite President Biden’s campaign promise to decriminalize the drug and polls showing that a majority of Americans supports the idea.

The inaction rankles supporters of looser marijuana laws because the idea has support from some Republicans and Democrats.

“If someone like myself and a progressive like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can find some common ground, it begs the question, why hasn’t the president acted?” U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, a Republican from Ohio, told The Wall Street Journal. “The solutions are there. It’s just a matter of political will,” he said.

While campaigning in May 2019, Biden came out in favor of decriminalization, which would prevent people from being incarcerated for marijuana possession under federal law and expunge prior criminal records for possession. Other candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, supported full legalization under federal law.

Federal law says a person convicted of marijuana possession could be jailed for one year for the first offense and given two to three years for subsequent convictions, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. A large majority of marijuana arrests, however, are made by local or state police with varying penalties.