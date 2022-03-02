March 2, 2022

The Tennessee House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require people convicted of driving under the influence to pay child support if they caused a wreck resulting in the death of a parent of a minor child.

House Bill 1834 would apply to people convicted of vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular homicide because of intoxication when the person killed is the parent of a child under 18. The money would have to be paid to a surviving spouse or guardian until the children reach the age of 18 or graduate from high school.

A sentencing judge would set the amount of the payments, taking into account the child’s financial needs, the financial resources of the guardian, and the standard of living to which the child is accustomed.

Defendants who are in prison and can’t pay will have one year after release to start their payments, the legislature webpage says. If a child reaches 18 and hasn’t been paid in full, the defendant will have to make payments until the payments are complete.