March 10, 2021 -- It's no secret that heavy drinking is linked to potential health problems, from liver damage to a higher risk of cancer. But most people probably wouldn't think a nightcap every evening is much of a health threat.

Now, new evidence suggests even one drink a day is linked to detectable changes in the brain, though it's not clear whether the alcohol is causing the differences.

Previous research has found that people with alcohol use disorder have structural changes in their brains, compared to healthy people's brains, such as reduced gray matter and white matter volume.

But those findings were in people with a history of heavy drinking, defined by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism as more than four drinks a day for men and more than three drinks a day for women.

The national dietary guidelines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advise drinking no more than two standard drinks for men and one drink for women each day. A standard drink in the U.S. is 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1½ ounce of liquor.