Problem Drinking Led to Millions of Missed Workdays

MONDAY, March 21 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Problem drinking led to more than 232 million missed work days a year in the United States before the pandemic, and the situation likely became worse with more people working at home, a new study suggests.

“Alcohol use disorder is a major problem in the United States and a big problem in many workplaces, where it contributes to a significant number of workdays missed,” said senior investigator Dr. Laura Bierut, a professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis.

“The problem likely has worsened during the pandemic, and we need to try to do more to ensure that people can get the help they need to deal with alcohol use disorder," she said.

Bierut said employers and policymakers have an economic incentive to address the issue.

For the new study, her team analyzed data from more than 110,000 U.S. adults with full-time jobs who participated in a national survey on drug use and health from 2015 to 2019.