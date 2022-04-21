April 21, 2022 – Pandemic conditions were ripe for a mental health disaster: Isolation, a crashing economy, and a mystery illness taking aim with deadly accuracy. But while instances of depression and anxiety increased, there seemed to be one comforting prospect: In the past 2 years, suicide numbers have dropped.

“We all thought that suicides would go up. It was a perfect storm: the lack of medical care, increased stress and bereavement. But when the numbers started coming in, they were actually decreasing,” says Paul Nestadt, MD, a psychiatrist with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Experts were optimistic at first, pointing to a number of potential drivers for the 3% drop in suicides nationally. Though it may not seem logical, suicide rates tend to go down during times of crisis, says Nestadt, whose research focuses on suicide. Studies of suicides during World War II and just after 9/11 found similar decreases.

An overarching focus on mental health during the pandemic may also have played a role. More people were seeking treatment during mental health crises, both in person and through telehealth.