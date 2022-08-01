Aug. 19, 2022 -- Among hockey fans, Kevin Stevens is a legend. A member of several teams, including the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers, the now 57-year-old was especially known for being a Pittsburgh Penguin during the team’s Stanley Cup championships in 1991 and 1992.

But the Bostonian is also a recovering addict whose life changed dramatically when he was 28 years old and made “one bad decision” one night.

“I had never done drugs in my life, but someone stuck cocaine in front of me,” he says. “I didn’t know what it was, but I tried it and that changed my life for the next 24 years.”

Stevens forged a long and often well-publicized battle for sobriety with many challenges along the way, including an opioid addiction due to a massive hockey injury (as well as continuing to use cocaine) and an arrest for dealing oxycodone in 2016.

When he entered a guilty plea in 2017, he vowed to turn his life around. Ever since, he has dedicated his life to help others through Power Forward, a nonprofit he started in 2018 that’s focused on raising awareness about addiction.