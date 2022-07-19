LSD Is Making a Comeback Among Young Americans

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you think hallucinogens like LSD are a thing of the past, think again.

New research estimates that the use of mind-altering LSD rose from less than 1% in 2002 to 4% in 2019 among people aged 18 to 25. And, overall, 5.5 million Americans used some kind of hallucinogen in 2019.

"According to our results, hallucinogen use is a growing public health concern, warranting prevention strategies given the growing risk of unsupervised use," said lead researcher Dr. Ofir Livne. He's a postdoctoral fellow in the department of epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.

The increase in hallucinogen use is likely caused by a decrease in the perception of the drug as risky, Livne noted.

"Studies now indicate that certain hallucinogens, such as LSD and psilocybin, can improve cognitive [mental] function, productivity and mental health," Livne explained. "Nowadays, we see ‘micro-doser’ communities, essentially individuals who are exploring the reported positive effects of micro-doses of LSD without experiencing any negative effects."