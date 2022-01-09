Deadly 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Looks Like Candy, Could Entice Kids

By Sydney Murphy HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public that colorfully dyed fentanyl — dubbed "rainbow fentanyl" — is readily available across the United States.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA administrator Anne Milgram.

“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States,” Milgram added in an agency news release.

The DEA and other law enforcement officials seized brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states in August. The confiscated drugs include pills, powders and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.

Despite assertions that some colors might be more potent than others, DEA laboratory testing has found no evidence to support these claims. Still, fentanyl is extremely dangerous, no matter the color, shape or size, the DEA said.