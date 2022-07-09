Juul to Pay $438.5 Million for Its Role in Teen Vaping Crisis

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Juul Labs said Tuesday it will pay $438.5 million, without acknowledging wrongdoing, to settle dozens of lawsuits filed over company practices that may have fueled widespread vaping among American teens.

"This settlement with 34 states and territories is a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past," the company said in a statement. "With today’s announcement, we have settled with 37 states and Puerto Rico, and appreciate efforts by Attorneys General to deploy resources to combat underage use."

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong applauded the news.

“We think that this will go a long way in stemming the flow of youth vaping,” Tong said during a news conference Tuesday. “We are under no illusions and cannot claim that it will stop youth vaping. It continues to be an epidemic. It continues to be a huge problem. But we have essentially taken a big chunk out of what was once a market leader.”