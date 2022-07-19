Saving Lives With 'Safer Opioids'

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As opioid overdose deaths continue to soar, a Canadian program points to one way to save lives: providing "safer" opioids to people at high risk of overdose.

That's the conclusion of a study evaluating Canada's first formal "safer opioid supply," or SOS, program. Such programs aim to prevent overdoses by giving vulnerable people an alternative to the increasingly dangerous street supply of opioids.

In this case, the London, Ontario-based program provided clients with a daily dose of prescription opioid tablets, as well as basic health care, counseling and social services.

The result was a rapid drop in emergency department trips and hospitalizations among the 82 clients studied, the researchers found. And over six years, there was not a single overdose death.

"I think this is a landmark study," said Thomas Kerr, director of research at the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use, in Vancouver, Canada.

Kerr, who was not involved in the study, acknowledged that SOS programs are controversial and have their critics. Concerns have included the possibility of opioid pills being sold, or people crushing the tablets and injecting them, which carries the risk of overdose or infection.