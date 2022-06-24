Oct. 12, 2022 – Another stoner stereotype bites the dust: Despite its appetite-boosting effects – better known as the "munchies" – cannabis may actually help keep your weight in check.

Cannabis users may be less likely to become obese than people who abstain, according to a recent study in the journal Health Economics. The study tracked health data from the state of Washington before and after 2014, the year cannabis became widely available there for recreational use.

According to the study: “Marijuana legalization, which allowed for recreational marijuana dispensaries to open, resulted [in] decreases in obesity rates for Washington State.”

During the 4 years after legalization, the state’s obesity rate was 5.4% lower, on average, than it would have been had cannabis not been legalized.

How Did They Figure That Out?

The researchers set up something called a synthetic counterfactual.

“It’s the best approximation of what Washington would have looked like had it not legalized marijuana,” says lead author Raymond March, PhD, an assistant professor of applied economics at North Dakota State University. March and his colleagues came up with a population that's like Washington state’s by combining data from states that did not legalize during those same 4 years, including Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas, and New Hampshire.