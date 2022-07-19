'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Harrowing Addiction Journey

THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Just a few years ago, "Friends" actor Matthew Perry almost died from opioid overuse that nearly destroyed his colon and almost killed him.

Now, he’s sober and wants to tell his story.

Perry has written a memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” which will be published Nov. 1.



"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," Perry told the magazine PEOPLE. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

Perry shares that he has gone to rehab 15 times, but he doesn’t say how long he’s been sober.

"It's important, but if you lose your sobriety, it doesn't mean you lose all that time and education," he says. "Your sober date changes, but that's all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot."