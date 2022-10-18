Marijuana, Meth, Cocaine Use Can Help Trigger Dangerous A-Fib

THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Using marijuana increases the risk of developing the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study suggests.

It's been known that drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates can directly affect the heart and cause abnormal rhythms like a-fib, but weed can increase the risk by 35%, researchers found.

"There is a common perception that cannabis may be healthy because it's 'natural,'" said lead researcher Dr. Gregory Marcus, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "But as laws become more lenient in allowing use of these substances, it's important to recognize adverse consequences that may substantially impact the lives of users."

This study doesn't prove drug use causes a-fib, only that users seem to be at greater risk.

"These data are sufficiently compelling to suggest that cannabis users suffering from atrial fibrillation should at least experiment with cessation to see if it indeed has a meaningful effect on their particular arrhythmia," Marcus said. "Once one has had an episode of atrial fibrillation, I find that patients are often especially eager to identify anything they can do to avoid subsequent episodes."