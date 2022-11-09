Fatal Heart Infections Linked to Opioid Abuse Have Tripled Among Young Americans

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. opioid epidemic has been heartbreaking — literally.

Young adults’ risk of dying from a devastating infection of the heart has doubled to tripled in the United States during the past two decades, a new study reports.

Researchers ascribe the increase in fatal heart infections to the growing number of people between 15 and 44 who are injecting opioid drugs.

“We found that people who inject drugs comprise a bigger percentage of the deaths from infective endocarditis, compared to 20 years ago,” said senior researcher Dr. Polydoros Kampaktsis, an assistant professor with Columbia University's division of cardiology, in New York City.

“This is more notable among the younger population,” he added.

Endocarditis occurs when the lining of your heart valves and heart chambers — the endocardium — become infected with germs, typically bacteria, that enter your bloodstream.

If left untreated, the infection can “destroy the heart,” said Dr. Georgios Syros, director of arrhythmia services at Mount Sinai Queens in New York City.