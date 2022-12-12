Odds for Early Death Rise After Severe Injury Linked to Alcohol

MONDAY, Dec. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Before you toast the holiday season with too much alcohol, here's a sobering thought.

Folks who get injured severely enough while intoxicated to require hospital treatment are five times more likely to die in the coming year, according to new research published in Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. The same is true of folks with alcohol use disorders.

"Injuries are one of the most immediate hazards of problematic drinking behavior," said lead researcher Sidra Goldman-Mellor, an assistant professor of public health at the University of California, Merced.

"In addition to getting injured from things like car accidents and falls, some people may get injured in fights or even engage in self-harm after they've been drinking," she said in a journal news release.

"However, we actually know very little about what happens to people with an alcohol use disorder after they've had a serious injury," Goldman-Mellor said. "So, we wanted to investigate the most important outcome of all: How likely they were to die?"